LeBron James shared his support for an ESPN reporter suspended after saying 'f--- you' to a senator who criticised the NBA's relationship with China

LeBron James has shared his support for Adrian Wojnarowski, the ESPN reporter who was suspended after saying “f— you” in an email to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

Wojnarowski sent the email to Hawley in response to a letter which criticised NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league’s relationship with China.

“#FreeWoj” James tweeted.

On Friday June 10, Hawley’s office sent a mass email to the press criticising NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league’s decision to limit “social justice slogans” players can wear on their jerseys, according to Fox News.

The NBA has a list of pre-approved political messages players can display on their shirts when the season resumes, that include “I Can’t Breathe,” “Say Their Names,” and “Power to the People,”CBS Sports reports.

Hawley asked why players were allowed to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement by way of alterations to their playing attire, but not permitted to show support for the police or speak out against China’s human rights record.

“Free expression appears to stop at the edge of your corporate sponsors’ sensibilities,” said Hawley, reports Fox.

Wojnarowski replied to Hawley’s email saying “f— you” – a response that Hawley screenshotted posted on Twitter.

Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad ⁦@Outkick⁩ pic.twitter.com/WJDxrotUBD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

“Don’t criticise China or express support for law enforcement to ESPN. It makes them real mad,” the Missouri senator said.

ESPN called Wojnarowski’s response “completely unacceptable behaviour” before suspending him for two weeks, according to The New York Post.

Shortly after his suspension was revealed, James, as well as a number of other NBA stars including Lou Williams and Isaiah Thomas, posted “#FreeWoj” on Twitter.

Hawley then retweeted LeBron’s tweet with the caption: “Now try #FreeHongKong.”

The NBA has around 800 million fans in China and games are streamed by state-run broadcaster CCTV and Tencent Holdings,according to the BBC.

NBA China, which conducts the NBA’s business in the country, is worth over $US4 billion, according to Forbes, as per the BBC.

The NBA’s ties with the country however have come under heavy scrutiny due to the Chinese Communist Party’s reported human rights abuses in Hong Kong and against Uighur Muslims, says Axios

In October last year, Houston Rockets’ manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for protesters in Hong Kong, resulting in Chinese firms suspending sponsorship and broadcast deals.

Silver said Morey’s tweet had caused “dramatic” financial consequences, however refused to bow to calls from China for the Rockets’ manager to be sacked.

“We were being asked to fire him by the Chinese government, by the parties we dealt with, government and business,” Silver said, according to the BBC. “We said there’s no chance that’s happening. There’s no chance we’ll even discipline him.”

“The values of the NBA – the American values, we are an American business – travel with us wherever we go. And one of those values is free expression.”

