There Is An 18-Foot Foam Statue Of LeBron James In Miami

A Florida based attractions company called Fort Lauderdale’s Prime Time Amusement has made an 18-foot foam statue of yours truly, LeBron James (via Huffington Post).



LeBron’s facial expression is very life-like and somewhat terrifying. Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh sculptures are in the works as well. Prime Time Amusement is still not sure how they will use the statues…

Here’s a video from Ft. Lauderdale’s Prime Time Amusement:

