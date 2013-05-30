There Are Five Images Of LeBron James On This Week's Cover Of Sports Illustrated

One of the reasons LeBron James is so great is that it is so difficult to label him in a traditional sense.



Is he a scorer? A rebounder? A great defender? Is he a guard? A forward?

All of the above.

And Sports Illustrated‘s latest cover summed up the game’s most diverse player with a single image, showing James playing all five positions at once.

The image is a reference to a story inside in which five writers and former players make the case for why LeBron is great at all five positions…

