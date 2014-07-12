LEBRON JAMES: How The Best Basketball Player Alive Spends His Millions

LeBron James is going back to Cleveland where it is believed he’ll get a max contract making him $US20.7 million per year.
In his four years in Miami he had incredible success on the court, winning two titles.
Off the court, he piled up a bunch of endorsements that will help him reach his stated goal of becoming a billion-dollar athlete.
He has amassed some awesome cars and houses as a result. And he still has time for his lovely, surprisingly normal family.
He also has a deal with Nike. The company signed him to a 7-year, $US93 million deal right out of high school.
Forbes estimates he has added $US111 million to Heat owner Mickey Arison's net worth when he joined the Heat.
Warren Buffett said of LeBron, 'He's savvy. He's smart about financial matters. It's amazing to me the maturity he exhibits.'
All that savvy has allowed him to buy some sweet toys. Dwyane Wade and he have matching Porsches. It's unclear who has which colour.
He also owns a 30,000-square foot compound in his hometown of Akron. He held Thanksgiving for the entire Heat team there last year.
His lavish purchases aren't just for himself. He bought his fiancée Savannah Brinson a reported $US300,000 engagement ring.
But in general he tries to lay low and keep himself out of the gossip pages. He even rode his bike to a game last year.
During his four years in Miami he won two titles and cemented himself as the best player in the world.
