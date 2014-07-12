LEBRON JAMES: How The Best Basketball Player Alive Spends His Millions

LeBron James is going back to Cleveland where it is believed he’ll get a max contract making him $US20.7 million per year.

In his four years in Miami he had incredible success on the court, winning two titles.

Off the court, he piled up a bunch of endorsements that will help him reach his stated goal of becoming a billion-dollar athlete.

He has amassed some awesome cars and houses as a result. And he still has time for his lovely, surprisingly normal family.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.