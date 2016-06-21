LeBron James' son is already being recruited by college basketball teams, and he's only 11

Getty Images LeBron James with his sons Bryce (left) and LeBron Jr. (right).

LeBron James once again blew the basketball world out of the water when he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers take home the NBA title.

But it looks like he has some competition from his own son.

LeBron James Jr. is following in his dad’s footsteps. Like his dad, he’s getting attention for how good he is at basketball. As Scott Davis wrote in Business Insider, “James Jr. is tall and quick, and he has the ability to take defenders off the dribble and find open teammates.”

According to ESPN, 11-year-old James Jr. has already received standing scholarship offers to play for both Duke and Kentucky. James Jr. has been receiving offers for a while now.

“Yeah, he’s already got some offers from colleges,” the older LeBron James told CBS in February 2015. “It’s pretty crazy. It should be a violation. You shouldn’t be recruiting 10-year-old kids.”

It looks like James Jr. has a bright future ahead of him.

Watch some of his highlights below:

