LeBron James' 10-year-old son is already being recruited by colleges

LeBron James’ 10-year-old son, LeBron James Jr., already has several basketball highlight videos on YouTube.

Much like his dad, James Jr. is tall, quick, has the ability to take defenders off the dribble and find open teammates.

He’s also in fourth grade.

Mike Sullivan of CBS Detroit asked James if James Jr. has heard from any colleges. He apparently has, and LeBron isn’t too happy about it. He told Sullivan:

“Yeah, he’s already got some offers from colleges, it’s pretty crazy. It should be a violation, you shouldn’t be recruiting 10-year-old kids.”

James also said that he marvels at the way James Jr. plays like his dad, noting a pass-first mentality.

“It’s crazy, he plays just like I did. He has great awareness and he’d rather pass first and set guys up. Most kids nowadays just want to score.”

Watching James Jr. is indeed crazy. He has a very controlled handle on the basketball that makes him look much older than he is:

And, like his dad, he sees the floor and can make the highlight play:

Again, he’s only in fourth grade, so college recruits should maybe pump the brakes. A scouting website already has James Jr. listed as the no. 1 prospect for the class of 2023.

He’ll no doubt get national recruiting attention by the time he’s in high school, but it’s understandable that LeBron isn’t happy that it’s happening already.

