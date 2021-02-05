A furious LeBron James said it's a 'slap in the face' that the NBA plans to hold an All-Star Game in the middle of the pandemic

Getty/Streeter Lecka LeBron doesn’t want an All-Star Game this year.

LeBron James has slammed the NBA’s plans to “bring the whole league into one city” for an All-Star Game amid the pandemic.

Despite being originally cancelled, it was announced on Thursday that the event will go ahead in Atlanta on March 7.

“Obviously, the pandemic has absolutely nothing to do with it at this point,” said James.

Originally due to take place in Indianapolis in February, the event was cancelled prior to the start of the NBA season due to the pandemic.

However, on Thursday, the NBA and the Players Association reached an agreement to hold the event in Atlanta on March 7.

Atlanta, Georgia, has fewer state-mandated coronavirus restrictions than most other NBA sites around the United States, with the Hawks one of only nine teams currently allowing fans into home games.

“I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year,” James said on Thursday after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 114-93 win over the Denver Nuggets. “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game.”

James noted that prior to the season â€” which started with a significantly shorter than usual off-season for teams who made it to last year’s playoffs â€” there were no plans for an All-Star Game.

“Coming into this season, we were told that we were not having an All-Star Game, so we’d have a nice little break,” James added.

“And then they throw an All-Star Game on us like this and just breaks that all the way up. [It’s] pretty much kind of a slap in the face.

As well as taking away a planned rest period from the players selected for the All-Star Game, James also took issue with flying a large number of people to Atlanta amid the pandemic.

“We’re also still dealing with a pandemic. We’re still dealing with everything that’s been going on, and we’re going to bring the whole league into one city that’s open?

“Obviously, the pandemic has absolutely nothing to do with it at this point when it comes to that weekend. Obviously, you guys can see that I’m not very happy about it.”

James has played in the All-Star Game in 16 of the previous 17 NBA seasons. For the last three games, he has been named captain as the league moved away from the regular “East vs. West” structure and adopted a draft format to mix things up.

The 36-year-old says he will play again in March if selected, albeit reluctantly.

“I’ll be there if I’m selected,” he said. “But I’ll be there physically, but not mentally.”

