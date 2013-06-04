LeBron James Shook David Beckham's Hand After Destroying The Pacers

LeBron James and the Miami Heat dominated in game 7 against the Pacers last night. James alone had 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.



Towards the end of the game, with about five minutes left, the Heat were up 16, and LeBron left the game. But not before shaking hands with the one and only David Beckham who was sitting courtside. What a duo [via Big Lead Sports]:

Big Lead Sports

