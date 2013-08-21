LeBron James Shaved His Head

LeBron James was recently in the Philippines for Nike’s “Witness History Tour,” promoting the sport of basketball in Southeast Asia.

But what really stood out from the photos was LeBron’s hair. Or more specifically, the lack of hair.

There is still a hint of stubble. But for the most part, LeBron is now completely bald and looks shockingly different.

LeBron is often made fun of for his quickly receding hairline, so maybe he decided to just get over it and go bald:

Just a reminder what he looked like with hair:

