'This is unity': LeBron James shared a powerful video of Colorado protesters chanting 'I can't breathe' in memory of George Floyd

Los Angeles Lakers star player LeBron James shared a powerful video of protesters in Colorado lying on their backs and chanting “I can’t breathe” for nine minutes on Sunday.

“Media showing this???? I bet you they’re not!” James tweeted on Sunday night, sharing the video to his 46.2 million followers. “You know why, cause this is unity, peaceful, beautiful and love!”

James, one of the most prominent basketball players and athletes in the United States, has used his platform in recent days to raise awareness about Floyd’s death.

The video was taken and posted by the Colorado Times Recorder, a local news outlet in Colorado.

Media showing this???? I bet you they’re not. ????????‍♂️! You know why, cause this is unity, peaceful, beautiful and love! https://t.co/QkgH2SFmON — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2020

Over the weekend, protesters in dozens of cities across America have taken to the streets to protest the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, with some demonstrations becoming violent.

Floyd died on Monday shortly after being violently arrested by four police officers in the city. On Friday afternoon, prosecutors announced that one of the four former officers involved in the arrest, Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck, had been taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder. All four officers were fired on Tuesday.

James, one of the most prominent basketball players and athletes in the United States, has used his platform in recent days to raise awareness about Floyd’s death, the issue of police violence, and Americans peacefully demonstrating in protest of police brutality.

Earlier on Sunday, James also highlighted a video of a peaceful protest in Washington, DC, where demonstrators chanted “stop killing black people,” adding, “Is the media showing this??? I bet you they aren’t. This is beautiful.”

He also tweeted: “Why Doesn’t America Love US!!!!!???” in a tweet posted in the early hours of Sunday morning with the hashtags #HeadHighandStayStrong and #WeAllWeGot.

James also showed support for football player Colin Kaepernick, best-known for protesting police brutality by bending a knee during the national anthem, on his Instagram page.

He also shared a photo of himself wearing a shirt with the words “I can’t breathe” at a game in 2014 shortly after the death of Eric Garner, a black man who died in an encounter with a police officer in Staten Island, New York.

James and then fellow Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving wore the shirts during warm-ups at a December 2014 game against the New York Nets.