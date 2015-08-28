LeBron James just sold his Miami mansion for a $4 million profit

LeBron James has sold his Miami estate for $US13.4 million, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports.

That’s $US4.4 million more than he bought it for when he joined the Miami Heat in 2010.

It was originally priced at $US17 million when it went on the market last October. It was later reduced to $US15 million, and sold for $US13.4 million.

The mansion was listed by Opulence International Realty, which called the it “the most opulent estate in Miami.”

It has an infinity pool that overlooks Biscayne Bay, a maze of terraces, a movie room, and a massive master suite. The photos make it look incredible.

