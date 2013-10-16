LeBron James Screams His Lungs Out In New Sprite Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Sprite released its first commercial under its new agency, Translation, which it asked to handle marketing duties last month after working with it on a handful of campaigns over the years. The spot features a new tagline, “For the Thirsty,” and includes LeBron James letting out a primal scream after blocking an opponent in a game of streetball. Check it out here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

JWT New York appointed Deutsch New York group creative director Robert Frost as executive creative director and hired 72andSunny group brand director Sherri Chambers to be its global business director.

Machinima is introducing a second screen app to run on-screen alongside games being played on the new Xbox One, offering gamers explanations of tricky levels and updates on their progress.

Jagermeister named New York-based MRY its digital agency of record.

Hasbro has awarded Grey New York what Adweek is calling “a sizable share” of its global advertising work. Hasbro makes toys for brands that include Transformers, Spider-Man, and Star Wars.

Omnicom CEO John Wren said there were no plans to merge individual agencies when his holding company merges with Publicis Groupe.

Facebook announced new tools to allow marketers to use retargeted advertising within the Facebook mobile app for the first time. The new ad product can be embedded in a website or app to track users back to Facebook on mobile or desktop.

Nike’s Converse brand is conducting a review to find a media buying and planning agency.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.