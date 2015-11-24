LeBron James brought up the single biggest thorn in the Golden State Warriors' side

Jason Miller/Getty Is LeBron James taunting the Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors are once again the NBA’s undisputed best team, currently cruising on a 15-0 start to the season.

Their red-hot start hasn’t been surprising, but they have exceeded the NBA world’s expectations, as many people thought they’d take a step back after winning 67 games and the championship last year.

Instead, the Warriors seem hell-bent on proving people wrong, particularly after many people suggested that they got lucky to win the championship last season.

While the Warriors were undoubtedly the NBA’s best team, with the best record, the best defence, and second-best offence, they also avoided big injuries throughout the year. Meanwhile, they faced limited opponents throughout the playoffs and also didn’t have to face the Spurs or Clippers who many people thought could challenge the Warriors.

The talk hit a boiling point when Stephen Curry and Draymond Green lashed out at these critics during training camp. Curry sarcastically said, “I apologise for us being healthy. I apologise for us playing who was in front of us. I apologise for all the accolades we received as a team and individually. I’m very, truly sorry, and we’ll rectify that situation this year.”

It will be interesting to see their response to LeBron James, who now essentially said the same thing on Monday.

“They have been the most healthy team I’ve ever seen in NBA history and they have great talent,” James told reporters (via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com).

He added, “They have just been consistent. Think the most impressive thing is the way they have been playing at a high level for so long. I think it comes with a lot of health.”

James also noted that he thinks it would be more impressive if the Warriors were 15-0, one win away from the best start in NBA history, if they were playing without Stephen Curry. “Then there would be a conversation to talk about,” James said.

This isn’t an outright shot by James — he does give credit to their talent and level of play. He’s also said that he wishes the Cavs would play with the same urgency and energy.

However, this is clearly an issue that bugs the Warriors. Nobody really believes the Warriors were lucky to win the Finals; they just had good luck when it came to health. Nonetheless, the Warriors seem bothered by the talk , and their current play suggests they’re making a statement.

Whether this was an off-hand comment by LeBron, or some part of a bigger plan, the Cavs-Warriors rematch on Christmas will be a must-watch game.

NOW WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo has some great perspective on his success



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.