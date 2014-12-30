LeBron James: 'We're Not A Very Good Team'

Two months into the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers remain one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA.

The Cavs are 5th in the Eastern Conference at 18-12, which isn’t bad, but they haven’t lived up to early, high expectations.

After being blown out 103-80 to the lowly Detroit Pistons Sunday night, LeBron James ripped his team to the media:

“We’re not a very good team. As far as on the court, we’re still trying to find our way as well. We’ve won some good games, we’ve lost some games. But right now, we’re just not very good in every aspect of the game that we need to be to compete every night.”

James had seven turnovers on the night, adding to his career-high average of 3.8 turnovers per game this season. James is still putting up monster numbers, but is struggling between being the Cavaliers’ primary playmaker and their go-to scorer.

Kevin Love had a solid 20 points and 10 rebounds on the night, but he’s struggled as of late, sitting out the entire fourth quarter of a win over the Orlando Magic on December 26.

Much like James’ experience with the Miami Heat, blending his talents with Love and Kyrie Irving and an entire new Cavs team will take time. The Heat made the Finals their first year together, but they didn’t find a consistent identity or win a championship until their second season together.

The Cavaliers, like James has stressed, will take time, but it’s still surprising to see a team with so much talent struggle night to night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.