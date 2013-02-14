On Epic Hot Streak, LeBron James Tweets: 'I'm Not MJ, I'm LJ'

Photo: AP

LeBron James is in the midst of one of the most amazing stretches of basketball efficiency in NBA history.Last night he became the first player to ever score 30 points and shoot better than 60% in six-straight games.



He has made 60 of his last 80 shots.

His averages in his last six games combined: 30.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 71.7% shooting, 55.6% three-point shooting.

The Heat are 6-0 in that stretch.

We are watching LeBron James at his peak — or, we are watching LeBron finally enter his prime at age 28 — and already people are rushing to compare his streak to those of the greatest players ever

So it was in that context that LeBron James dropped this tweet this morning:

I’m not MJ, I’m LJ — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 13, 2013

It’s so simple it’s cryptic.

It was either a humble tweet where LeBron attempted to nip the Michael Jordan comparisons in the bud, or it was a cocky tweet where LeBron announced to the world that “LJ” is the new “MJ” when it comes to basketball supremacy.

Who knows what he means.

The point right now is that LeBron is playing at a level that no one has reached since MJ.

He’s shooting as efficiently as Shaq in his prime, scoring as well as Kobe, rebounding like a small forward, and passing the ball like a point guard.

We’ve never seen this sort of hybridization of basketball skills. So he’s right when he says he’s different from Jordan, but only time will tell if he’s better than Jordan.

Here’s what LeBron’s shot chart looks like over the last six games (via SportsCenter):

Photo: ESPN

After the game last night, LeBron seemed amazed by his own dominance, telling Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

“I’m at a loss for words. … Like I say over and over, I know the history of the game. I know how many unbelievable players who came through the ranks, who paved the way for me and my teammates. And for me to be in the record books by myself with such a stat — any stat — it’s big-time.”

Windhorst also asked LeBron what he’d be doing if someone else was on this hot streak:

“I’d be tweeting like crazy. I’m at a loss for words.”

