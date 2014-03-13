Samsung's Most Famous Spokesperson LeBron James Just Tweeted That His Phone Had A Total Meltdown

Oops!

Samsung spokesperson LeBron James just tweeted out that his phone had a total meltdown and erased everything that was on it.

“One of the sickest feelings I’ve ever had in my life!!!” said LeBron.

James has been a big Samsung endorser since it released the Galaxy Note II, a giant phablet phone. He’s been in numerous commercials for Samsung.

This is not exactly the sort of endorsement Samsung wants!

And James quickly realised his mistake. He deleted his tweet a few minutes after posting.

He tried a graceful recovery, and sort of pulled it off:

Here’s the original tweet:

Later, LeBron tweeted that he was able to recover his info.

