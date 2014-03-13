Samsung's Most Famous Spokesperson LeBron James Just Tweeted That His Phone Had A Total Meltdown

Oops!
Samsung spokesperson LeBron James just tweeted out that his phone had a total meltdown and erased everything that was on it.
“One of the sickest feelings I’ve ever had in my life!!!” said LeBron.
James has been a big Samsung endorser since it released the Galaxy Note II, a giant phablet phone. He’s been in numerous commercials for Samsung.
This is not exactly the sort of endorsement Samsung wants!
And James quickly realised his mistake. He deleted his tweet a few minutes after posting.
He tried a graceful recovery, and sort of pulled it off:
#WhyMeFaceRightNow #SMH
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2014
Anyways focus on this game! #StriveForGreatness #WitnessHistory
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2014
Here’s the original tweet:
Later, LeBron tweeted that he was able to recover his info.
