The Fabulous Life Of LeBron James: How He Spends His Millions After His Best Year Ever

Photo: AP Images

In 2005, a 20-year-old LeBron James told the Associated Press, “I want to be a billionaire.”Since then he has charted a course to $1 billion to that includes on-court dominance, endorsement deals with the biggest companies in the world, and some smart investments.



In the process he has amassed some awesome cars, pristine houses, and an enviable wardrobe. And he still has time for his lovely, surprisingly normal family.

In 2012, LeBron had his best year ever. He put up unreal statistics on his way to an NBA title and Olympic gold medal in the space of two months.

He also got rid of the burden of his departure from Cleveland, and finally killed the narrative that he wasn’t “clutch.”

