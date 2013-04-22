LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Brought Back Ridiculous NBA Fashion For The Playoffs

Tony Manfred

Here we go again.

The whole outrageous NBA fashion trend that blew up during last year’s playoffs seemed to die down a little bit during the regular season. 

But last night Russell Westbrook and LeBron James jump-started it with some truly terrible shirts.

Westbrook wore a sleeveless hoodie with a huge gold chain (via @cjzero):

russell westbrook sleeveless shirt

LeBron wore a Hawaiian shirt-inspired sweater with a button-up under it (via @cjzero)::

lebron james leaf shirt nba playoffs

This is just the beginning.

