'That's not locker-room talk': LeBron James rips Trump's excuse for lewd comments

LeBron James is the latest professional athlete to speak out against Donald Trump’s “locker room talk” comments after a video of Trump making lewd remarks about women surfaced.

Since, many athletes have responded, saying such comments have no place in locker rooms.

On Wednesday, while speaking to reporters, James ripped Trump’s comments saying the Cavaliers don’t speaking that way about women.

“What is locker room talk to me? It’s not what that guy said,” James began. “We don’t disrespect women in no shape or fashion in our locker rooms. That never comes up. I’ve got a mother-in-law, my mum, a wife, and a daughter and those conversations just don’t go on in our locker room.”

James said that the Cavs’ locker room talk may revolve around family, in-game strategies, or sports.

“That’s not — I don’t know what that is. That’s trash talk.”

LeBron James told Business Insider earlier in October that he endorses Hillary Clinton.

Watch video of James’ comments below.

LeBron on Donald Trump: “That’s not locker room talk. That’s trash talk.” pic.twitter.com/3optkXraM3

— Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 12, 2016

