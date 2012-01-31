LeBron James Rode His Bike To Work To Beat The Miami Traffic

Thanks to the Miami Marathon on Sunday, traffic around American Airlines Arena in Miami was a nightmare. So did LeBron James call in a favour and receive a police escort to the arena? Nope. He is a man of the people! He hopped on his personalised bicycle and rode to work (via Jack Balayla on Twitter) .



The impromptu ride didn’t hurt LeBron’s game. He scored 35 points. And after the game, when asked about the ride, his biggest concern was putting on “the same nasty clothes” he came to work in (you can see LeBron’s postgame interview here).

Photo: @jackNruth

