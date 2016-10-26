LeBron James swears by this unusual workout class to keep in shape

Lebron James has a workout routine and diet that is pretty much what you’d expect. The NBA star works out 5 to 7 days per week, eats healthy, and does fitness classes like versaclimber, spin and pilates to stay in shape.

Business Insider’s US Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell recently sat down with LeBron James to talk about life after winning the NBA Finals.

His clear dominance on the court is also balanced by a busy off-court lifestyle. James says he enjoys going to a variety of workout classes to stay in shape.

In particular, the King says he enjoys versaclimber classes, which are popular in Los Angeles and essentially is workout on a step climber. He also practices pilates and enjoys spin classes. James says he’ll work out 5 days a week, even when he’s supposed to be resting up for the season, and often wakes up at 5 AM to exercise.

During basketball season, James is working out 7 days a week and playing basketball every day, even on weekends.

As for his diet, James is healthy there as well. While other athletes like Michael Phelps consume tons of carbs and calories while training, James’ diet is more what you’d expect of someone in ridiculous shape.

“Before competition for me would be like a chicken breast and maybe a little pasta,” James tells Business Insider. “The carbs help because you’re going out and playing a lot of minutes. But a salad and some veggies will have me perfectly fine. And before the game I might have a protein shake and some fruit, and I’ll be ready to go. But as far as pies or pizza and sandwiches and french fries — I can’t. I’ll wait for that after the game. I can’t do that before the game.”

