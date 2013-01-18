LeBron James Reaches 20,000 Points, Is Ahead Of Pace Set By All-Time Greats

LeBron James reached 20,000 career points in the Heat’s win over the Golden State Warriors. And in doing so, James became the youngest player to ever reach the mark.



Here is a look at how James’ 20,000 career points stacks up against the careers of some of the game’s all-time greatest scorer, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (NBA’s all-time leading scorer), Michael Jordan (3rd all-time), and Kobe Bryant (5th all-time)…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

