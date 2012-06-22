LeBron James Wore A Shirt With A Gigantic Picture Of His Face On It And Awkwardly Rapped With LMFAO Last Night

LeBron James and the Miami Heat partied at Liv after winning the NBA title last night — the same Miami club where the Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks celebrated last year.



A bunch of pictures and videos of the party have emerged, but this is our favourite — LeBron James trying to rap along with 2 Chainz’s “Riot” while LMFAO jumps around on an adjacent stage.

He also wore, by the looks of it, a t-shirt with an enormous picture of his face but with fangs — which we’d all be psychoanalyzing if he hadn’t just won a title.

The good folks at Busted Coverage tweeted it out this morning (song contains curse words):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

