LeBron James Wore A Shirt With A Gigantic Picture Of His Face On It And Awkwardly Rapped With LMFAO Last Night

Tony Manfred

LeBron James and the Miami Heat partied at Liv after winning the NBA title last night — the same Miami club where the Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks celebrated last year.

A bunch of pictures and videos of the party have emerged, but this is our favourite — LeBron James trying to rap along with 2 Chainz’s “Riot” while LMFAO jumps around on an adjacent stage.

He also wore, by the looks of it, a t-shirt with an enormous picture of his face but with fangs — which we’d all be psychoanalyzing if he hadn’t just won a title.

The good folks at Busted Coverage tweeted it out this morning (song contains curse words):

