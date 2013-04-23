LeBron James Was Quietly Brilliant Last Night

LeBron James had one of the quieter 27-point, 10-rebound, 8-assist performances you’ll ever see last night.



He only took 11 shots, only made one jumper, and sat out the final four minutes of the 110-87 blowout.

It’s a function of LeBron’s incredible efficiency that he can have this sort of game without most people raising an eyebrow.

His every move is designed to get the highest-percentage shot as possible, whether for him or a teammate. As a result, he doesn’t drain the type of flashy step-back jumpers that we see from Kobe Bryant or Carmelo Anthony.

He just makes basketball easy.

Here’s his shot chart from last night from @NBAstats. Two missed shots, and he basically didn’t shoot unless he had a lay-up:

@nbastatsEvery time he touched the ball something good happened:

LeBron James was responsible for 28 points on his first 19 touches of the basketball tonight. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 22, 2013

Game 2 is Tuesday in Miami.

