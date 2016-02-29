LeBron James says he has never seen anybody like Stephen Curry play basketball

On Saturday, the legend of Stephen Curry grew again when he drained a 38-foot, game-winning shot in overtime to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in a regular season game that carried the intensity of a playoff series.

In addition to winning the game, the long-range bomb tied the NBA record for three-pointers in a game, his 12th. It also extended his NBA record for three-pointers in a season, a record he broke earlier in the game, and he did it with 24 games left in the season.

After the game, many NBA players heaped praise on Curry, including The King, LeBron James, saying he has never seen a basketball player like Curry.

@StephenCurry30 needs to stop it man!! He’s ridiculous man! Never before seen someone like him in the history of ball!

— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 28, 2016

The comment was well-deserved if not a bit surprising. The few times James has talked about the Warriors this season, he has bristled a bit at their success by poo-pooing their regular season dominance and handing out backhanded compliments about how lucky they have been to stay so healthy. That is to say, it has seemed all season that the Warriors are in LeBron’s head.

Now it seems like all he can do is shake his head when watching Curry play.

