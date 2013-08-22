LeBron James Posts A Photo Of Himself With Hair In Response To Viral Bald Photos

Yesterday we came across some pictures of LeBron James taken during a recent tour of the Philippines in which he had shaved his head bald. Those pictures were taken four weeks ago, at the end of July.

In response to these images going viral, James released two photos from a photoshoot that shows he has already grown his hair back out. The images were posted to Instagram and included the hashtag, #ButIThoughtIWasBaldThough…

