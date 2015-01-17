7 Examples Of LeBron James Playing Hilariously Bad Defence This Year

Over the last two seasons LeBron James’ league-best wing defence has noticeably slipped.

He went from being one of the most disruptive defenders in the league to just ok.

Running around like a maniac on defence takes it toll, and there’s evidence that suggests LeBron has understandably dialed back his intensity on that end of the court.

But this year things have gotten worse, and his defence has been downright non-existent at times.

There have been some Harden-esque lapses that you wouldn’t expect from the best player in the world.

1. LeBron doesn’t bother to close down a three-point shooter against the Lakers:





2. LeBron’s guy runs right past him for an open layup against the Raptors:





3. LeBron thinks about giving some help defence, but doesn’t bother:





4. LeBron falls down:





5. LeBron stands there, lets Raptors player rumble right down the lane:





6. LeBron guards no one:





7. LeBron runs away:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.