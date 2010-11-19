LeBron James' Opening Night Jersey Sells For More Than All The Celtics Combined

Photo: NBA Store

LeBron James’ opening night jersey was auctioned for $14,600, Sports Collectors Daily reports.Meanwhile, the jerseys of players who combined to beat him that night — Rajon Rondo, Shaquille O’Neal, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Kevin Garnett — combined to sell for just more than $13,000.



James’ jersey opened at $250 and garnered 44 bids in the NBA Tip Off Jersey Auction. Kobe Bryant’s jersey garnered the next most interest, ultimately selling for $10,020. LeBron’s teammate, Dwyane Wade, had the third most coveted jersey at $6,060.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.