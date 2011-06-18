LeBron James' Non-Existent Movie Will Remain Non-Existent For a while

Photo: AP

LeBron James can’t get a break.First he turns the whole country against him. And now his big screen debut is getting put on hold.



“Ballers,” the sports comedy James will supposedly star in, is getting delayed again, according to Jeff Sneider from Variety.

Sneider reports:

“The Miami Heat forward has been attached to star in Universal/Imagine’s sports comedy ‘Ballers’ since September 2009, and after an initial yearlong delay to accommodate his summer 2010 free agency, production was pushed to next month. However, in the wake of Miami’s NBA Finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks, exec producer Michael Rosenberg told Variety that because the script is still being developed, ‘we are not shooting this summer.'”

Sad times. It would have been entertaining to watch Michael Wilbon’s head pop off at the end of a “LeBron should be in the gym working on his post-up game” rant.

Here’s the premise of the movie:

“The story follows five guys who attend the LeBron James Adult Basketball Camp in Las Vegas, but end up dragging the phenom into their myriad life issues.”

Well that sounds hilarious. It’s “Space James” crossed with “The Hangover” with a sprinkling of “Being John Malkovich”.

Let’s just hope LeBron doesn’t get frustrated by the production delays and quit the movie altogether. Deciding instead to play the second-lead in Dwyane Wade’s newest romantic comedy.

Source: Variety

