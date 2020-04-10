LeBron James said his Lakers team exceeded his expectations, and he won't have 'closure' if the NBA season can't resume

Brandon Dill/AP Images LeBron James.

LeBron James said he wouldn’t be able to find “closure” if the 2019-20 NBA season doesn’t resume.

James said his Los Angeles Lakers team had exceeded his own expectations in how quickly they could become a cohesive unit, and he said the team had been through adversity both on and off the floor.

James also changed his tune about playing without fans, in an isolated location, saying he’d be up for something that was safe and allowed basketball to be played.

LeBron James told reporters on Wednesday that he is still hopeful that the NBA can resume and finish the 2019-20 season, regardless of the format.

On a teleconference call, James said that it would be hard to have “closure” if the season isn’t able to resume.

“I don’t know if I will be able to have any closure,” James said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

James and the Los Angeles Lakers were playing some of their best basketball right before the season came to an abrupt halt due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. They had just beaten the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers back-to-back, with James posting MVP-type numbers that had some wondering if he could make a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo to win a fifth career MVP.

James said that overall, the Lakers, which were largely a new group, had exceeded his own expectations about how quickly they could become a good team.

“I can have some satisfaction on what our team has been able to do this year, having a first-year coach, first-year system, a whole new coaching staff, bringing on so many new pieces to our team this year,” James said. “Doing the things that I honestly – like I told you guys all year — I honestly didn’t think that we would be able to come together as fast as we did. I thought it would take us a lot longer than it did. But I was wrong. I was very wrong about that.”

James mentioned the off-court hurdles the team has faced, likely alluding to Kobe Bryant’s death and a dramatic, preseason trip to China when the country lashed out at the NBA over Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s pro-Hong Kong protesters tweet.

“Everything that we’ve been going through this season, just the ups and downs – not only on the floor, but off the floor; everything that we’ve had to endure as the Laker faithful and us as players and the coaching staff and the organisation, it’s been so much,” James said. “So, closure? No. But to be proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish to this point, I’ll be able to look back and be like, ‘OK, we did something special in that small period of time.'”

James also changed his tune on how the NBA season could continue. In March, on the “Road Trippin'” podcast, James shot down the idea of playing in a “bubble” in Las Vegas, without fans. On Wednesday, James said he’d be open to any idea that best keeps people safe.

“I believe once [the pandemic is] under control and they allow us to resume some type of activity, I would love to get the season back going … And if it’s in one single, isolated destination… if it’s Las Vegas or somewhere else that can hold us and keep us in the best possible chance to be safe – not only on the floor, but also off the floor, as well – then those conversations will be had.”

The chances of the NBA being able to resume their season, however, have looked gloomier in recent weeks. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said resuming the season is “pie in the sky” until there is quick, mass testing available.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league likely won’t be able to make any decisions about how the season could resume until May 1, depending on how the virus has spread or slow down. Even then, he said, they might not be able to make any calls.

