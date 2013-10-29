LeBron James Bikes With The Whole City Of Miami In An Epic New Nike Commercial

In honour of LeBron James’ 11th season in the NBA, Nike released a two-minute long commercial called “Training Day.” In the commercial, what seems like the whole city of Miami runs, bikes, and swims behind James as he heads to practice. They’re stopped just short of following him onto the practice court, but James surprises them again by joining a random pickup game.

It also features a brand new song, “My Shoes,” from John Legend and producer Mike Will made available only through the commercial right now.

The ad emphasises the fact that James is so intense about training that he actually does bike to Heat home games, and that he’s gone from being hated to having a whole city behind him.

Pretty inspiring stuff:

