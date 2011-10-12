Is LeBron James Considering A Stint In The NFL?

Photo: TheMatadorSports

With a simple tweet, LeBron James sent the sports blogosphere batty.In response to ESPN’s John Clayton mentioning that the NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, LeBron tweeted:



@ClaytonESPN When is the deadline for a team to sign a free agent?

And as soon as he hit the “enter” key, the rumour mill ran rampant.

Could the St. Vincent St. Mary’s high school receiver help mask his local Dolphins’ quarterback woes?

Would he join Colt McCoy in a last-ditch effort to regain the hearts of Cleveland?

Should he join his favourite team – and America’s team – in Jerryworld?

Surely, and unfortunately, this is merely a joke. Besides, LeBron in a helmet shields us from everyone’s favourite receding hairline.

But just imagining the possibilities of the 6-foot-8, 250 lb. athlete, and a man a recruiting guru once considered anointing the best high school wide receiver in the country, was certainly worth the tweet.

Or it’s just a sign we miss the NBA already.

