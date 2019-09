The ninth edition of LeBron James’ signature sneaker released Tuesday.



So the folks at Nike created one of the most dramatic shoe commercials you’ll ever see. Comparing the revolutionary effects the “LeBron 9” will have on a baller’s game to – you guessed it – the Big Bang theory.

(video via Slam)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.