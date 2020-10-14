LeBron James will never be as good as Michael Jordan, says ESPN's Stephen A. Smith

Getty/Harry How Smith says Jordan will always remain ahead of James.

LeBron James will never be as good as Michael Jordan, according to ESPN’s outspoken analyst Stephen A. Smith.

“LeBron James is no Michael Jordan. Period,” Smith said.

Asked if there is anything the Los Angeles Lakers star can do to overtake Jordan, Smith added: “Erase the six NBA finals losses.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LeBron James will never be as good as Michael Jordan.

That’s according to ESPN’s outspoken analyst Stephen A. Smith, who says nothing James will ever do will he him surpass Jordan as the greatest NBA player of all time.

“I’ve got bad news for LeBron James,” Smith said on Tuesday. “Consider yourself disrespected, because you will never be my number one.”

After winning his fourth NBA title and claiming the Finals MVP award with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, James asked people to give him his “damn respect” when it comes to considering him as the GOAT.

Smith added: “As long as I’m living and breathing, I’ve got breath in my body and I’ve got a voice, you will hear me say: LeBron James is no Michael Jordan. Period.”

Asked if there is anything James can do to overtake Jordan, Smith said: “Erase the six NBA finals losses.”

.@stephenasmith will NEVER rank LeBron ahead of Michael Jordan. The only thing he could do to be even with MJ as the GOAT? "Erase the six Finals loses." pic.twitter.com/aTq0RJzi1q — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 13, 2020

Jordan won six NBA titles, all with the Chicago Bulls, during his NBA career between 1984 and 2003, also winning six Finals MVP awards and five regular season MVP awards.

James has now won four NBA titles, four Finals MVP awards, and four regular season MVP awards.

LeBron has appeared in 10 NBA Finals series’ compared to the six Jordan featured in, but has a much lower win percentage. Jordan’s Bulls won every Finals they reached, while LeBron has only won four of his 10 appearances.

As well as the difference in the number of the accolades, Smith also believes Jordan played in a much more difficult era than James, which makes Jordan’s achievements all the more impressive.

“The eras are so important,” he said. “It was so physical. What they were allowed to get away with and do against you defensively, Michael Jordan endured that all.”

Read more:

LeBron James seems to be making a push to be called the greatest player of all-time

76 people were arrested, over 30 buildings were damaged, and 8 police officers were injured after celebrations of the Lakers NBA win turned ‘confrontational’ and ‘violent’

Los Angeles Lakers stars paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after winning team’s first NBA title in 10 years: ‘I know he’s looking down on us’

LeBron James escaped the Lakers’ locker room celebration to FaceTime his mum

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.