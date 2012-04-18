Here Are All The Big Plays From LeBron James' Epic Fourth-Quarter Demolition Of The Nets

Cork Gaines

Photo: Sun Sports

With just 5:24 left in the game last night, the Miami Heat trailed the New Jersey Nets 89-84, and it looked like LeBron James and Co. were headed to an ugly loss in the waning weeks of the regular season.Without Dwyane Wade, and with the two-seed in the East practically locked up, most star players would have taken the fourth quarter off and got some rest.

Instead, LeBron took over and scored the Heat’s final 17 points, pushing them to a win.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at how LeBron carried his team and proved again that he is the NBA MVP this season.

And after a quick foul on an inbounds play, LeBron sealed the win with two more free throws

And give some lucky fan his headband

