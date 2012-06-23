These Two Quotes Illustrate Exactly How Much LeBron James Has Changed Since Last Year

Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Here’s what LeBron James said after last year’s Finals:All the people that was rooting on me to fail, at the end of the day they have to wake up tomorrow and have the same life that they had before they woke up today.



And here’s what he said a day before he won his first NBA title:

I was very immature. I played to prove people wrong instead of just playing my game, instead of just going out and having fun and playing a game that I grew up loving and why I fell in love with the game. One thing that I learned, and someone taught me this, the greatest teacher you can have in life is experience. I’ve experienced some things in my long but short career, and I’m able to make it better of myself throughout these playoffs and throughout this whole year, and that’s on and off the court.

Every amateur psychologist in the world is saying that LeBron grew up since last year’s loss. But it’s actually true. And there’s no better evidence of this growth than how LeBron reacted when he was asked to reflect on himself.

Last year, he was completely unaware of how he was being perceived.

This year, he was humbled.

