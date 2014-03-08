LeBron James Hates The NBA's Short-Sleeve Jerseys

LeBron James had his second-worst shooting night of the season on Thursday in a loss to the Spurs and afterwards he complained heavily about the short-sleeve jerseys the Heat were forced to wear.

“I’m not making excuses,” James told the media after the game. “I’m not a big fan of the jerseys, not a big fan of them. I’ve got to figure something out the next time I wear the short-sleeved jersey…I already don’t have much room for error on my jumpers.”

James scored 19 points in the loss, making just six of his 18 shots, including 0-3 from 3-point range.

James wasn’t alone in the complaints. Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh of the Heat as well as Manu Ginobli and Kawhi Leonard of the Spurs also expressed how much they don’t like the jerseys.

This is not the first time James has complained about the jerseys. Prior to the Heat’s Christmas Day game, James exclaimed that he “can’t shoot with these!” James also mentioned that the Heat’s shooters were “upset” about the jerseys.

It is one thing if random players complain about the new jerseys. But LeBron is the biggest star in the sport and the NBA is going to have to listen and make changes.

