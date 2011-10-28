LeBron James Is Recruiting Steve Nash To Join The Heat So They Can 'Help Each Other' Win Their First Ring

Photo: Domenic Gareri / Shutterstock.com

LeBron James may have canceled his NBA world tour plans to spend more time with his family. But he’s found plenty of time to recruit more stars to Miami.LeBron tweeted this Thursday:



“Maybe @SteveNash in a Heat uni! So we can help each other get our 1st ring”

Nevermind the fact that Nash is still under contract with the Phoenix Suns for one more season. Or that there’s no way this could work financially whenever the league resumes.

If LeBron doesn’t think three all-star players are enough to win his first championship, he’s got bigger issues.

This can’t make Mario Chalmers or Mike Bibby, last year’s Heat point guards, too happy either. Then again, Chalmers and Bibby don’t have their own suit collection.

This came just minutes after LeBron requested the addition of former NBA sixth man of the year, Jamal Crawford. At least he is a free agent.

