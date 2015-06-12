This is the best LeBron James has ever played in the NBA Finals

In the absence of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love and with a little help from Down Under, LeBron James has taken his game to another level and has the Cleveland Cavaliers just two wins away from their first NBA title.

Using Game Score (via Basketball-Reference.com), a stat that measures a player’s overall production in a single game, we can see just how great LeBron has been in this year’s Finals. He’s averaging 28.4 GmSc through the first three games with 41.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game. James’ production peaked in Game 3, when his GmSc reached 31.6, the second-highest mark in his 30 career Finals games.

His production has greatly exceeded his first five trips to the Finals and puts in perspective just how much he has grown as a player since his first two appearances in the NBA’s championship series.

