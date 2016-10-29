LeBron James has a big reason to have a huge regular season

There has been a lot of speculation that LeBron James will take it easy during the regular season. James is now 31 years old and has played an incredible number of minutes over the last six seasons, so it is easy to imagine that he would rest up in preparation for the playoffs.

However, James also has one big reason to have a huge regular season: he needs just one more MVP Award to tie Michael Jordan and Bill Russell, arguably the two greatest players in NBA history.

Certainly adding championships is more important to LeBron. But he might still have 6-8 more seasons to add to that total, and let’s face it, he already delivered the one championship to Cleveland that he promised. James might only have one or two more shots to get another MVP and this year’s race is wide open.

