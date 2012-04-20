This Chart Tells You Everything You Need To Know About LeBron James

BuzzFeed just tweeted this chart comparing all NBA players based on their Player Efficiency Ratings (PER) stacked against minutes played per game.



The chart was created by Tom Haberstroh of ESPN.com.

According to Basketball Reference, “The PER sums up all a player’s positive accomplishments, subtracts the negative accomplishments, and returns a per-minute rating of a player’s performance.”

It’s basically a number that tells you how good a player is.

As you can see, LeBron James is on another planet (via BuzzFeed Sports).

Powered by Tableau

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.