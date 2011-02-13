Good For Him: LeBron Snaps At A Fan

Photo: Flickr/Keith Allison

After ditching Cleveland last summer, LeBron James has heard every dirty jab under the sun from fans. He hasn’t been the greatest public relations artist in the world, but he’s rarely reacted angrily towards a fan.Until last night. Apparently the one way to make LeBron snap is to say something disrespectful about his mother.



LeBron overheard the fan, and in the middle of the game he went over to reply in an exchange caught on TV. “I don’t care what you say to me. I don’t give a [expletive] what you say,” James said. “But don’t be disrespectful.”

It may not have been the wisest course of action for LeBron to reveal that certain things do get under his skin, because he’s sure to hear plenty more comments about his mum as a result. But, the guy has taken an absolute beating over the last 12 months, and maybe it’s time he started standing up for himself a bit.

