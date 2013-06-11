6 GIFs Of LeBron James Making Freakishly Athletic Plays

The NBA world is still buzzing over LeBron James’ incredible block of a Tiago Splitter dunk attempt in Game 2 last night.



No other wing player in the NBA could have made that play.

It was one of the most impressive defensive plays of the year. But considering the incredible things James has been doing on the basketball court over the last decade, it’s not exactly a surprise.

He’s the most athletic player in the league, and last night was just another example of why.

Here are six crazy examples of his athleticism.

1. He literally jumped over a Bulls player and dunked (January 2012)

2. He rejected Tiago Splitter at the rim (June 2013)

3. He chased down George Hill and swatted his shot to mid-court (May 2013)

4. He obliterated Jason Terry on a dunk (March 2013)

5. He nearly hit his head on the rim on an alley-oop (May 2013)

6. He bulldozed through the Knicks defence at full speed (December 2012)

