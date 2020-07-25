LeBron James group is spending $100,000 to pay off court debts so that ex-felons in Florida can vote

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports LeBron James and his More Than a Vote campaign are taking action in Florida ahead of the 2020 election.

LeBron James’ More Than a Vote group is working fast.

The group, which was first announced in June, revealed on Friday that it would be donating $US100,000 to support restoring the voting rights of ex-felons in Florida.

“This is a fight about their constitutional right to vote being denied,” James wrote on Twitter.

LeBron James isn’t wasting any time with his More Than a Vote initiative, committing $US100,000 to help ensure the voting rights of ex-felons in Florida are restored.

The More Than a Vote group was formed by James and several other prominent athletes in June, with James speaking with the New York Times about the goals of the organisation.

“Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we’re also going to give you the tutorial,” James said at the time. “We’re going to give you the background of how to vote and what they’re trying to do, the other side, to stop you from voting.”

On Friday, a report from Politico revealed that the group will donate $US100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition – an organisation working to help ex-felons in the state of Florida ensure their right to vote.

In 2018, 64.5% of Florida voters voted in favour of Amendment 4 to restore the voting rights of ex-felons in the state. In response, the state legislature created a new law requiring that ex-felons pay off all outstanding debts associated with their convictions before having their voting rights restored.

Working with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, the More Than a Vote group is hoping to help ease the load of those looking to cast their ballot in the 2020 election.

The right to vote should not come with a price tag. #MoreThanAVote @morethanavote is stepping up to help @FLRightsRestore’s efforts to pay these fines and restore our democracy: https://t.co/48p39iS1fA pic.twitter.com/mbhoLeVgii — More Than A Vote (@morethanavote) July 24, 2020

In addition to the donation, More Than a Vote is also organising an online screening of a documentary on the life of civil rights leader and congressman Rep. John Lewis, who died last week. Proceeds from the screening will also go to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

“This is a fight about their constitutional right to vote being denied,” James wrote on Twitter while directing his followers to learn more about the cause.

This is a fight about their constitutional right to vote being denied. Learn more about how you can help at https://t.co/ASKCSX9b9l. @morethanavote https://t.co/LtGBRwo8LQ — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2020

In addition to supporting the voting rights of ex-felons in Florida, James has also taken part in some more direct activism in recent days. Speaking after his first scrimmage back with the Lakers inside the NBA bubble, James called for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police in March.

