LeBron James Missed A Wide-Open Dunk

Photo: YouTube

This missed dunk on a wide-open fastbreak might be the low point of LeBron James’ season.LBJ is having his best year ever, averaging 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists while shooting 57%.



He has only had ONE bad shooting game all year (chart below), and he’s running away with the MVP award right now.

But even though other NBA players have said otherwise, he’s still human and he can still accidentally fling a ball 15 feet in the air while trying to dunk:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Still though (via Reddit):

Photo: Reddit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.