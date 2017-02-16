LeBron James is on pace to play a crazy amount of minutes this season

If the Cleveland Cavaliers reach the NBA Finals this season, it would be the seventh-straight Finals for LeBron James and the eighth of his career. He is also attempting to do it while playing a crazy number of minutes.

So far this season, James is averaging 37.6 minutes played per game, second in the NBA, and up a full two minutes per game from last season (35.6). Based on his projected regular-season minutes and his average usage in the last six NBA Finals, LeBron is on pace to play 3,786 minutes this season if the Cavs reach the Finals, which would be the fifth-highest total of his career and his most minutes played since the 2012-13 season.

Oh, and LeBron is 32 years old, and all these miles add up.

Since the start of the 2010-11 season, LeBron has played more than 2,500 minutes more than any other player in the NBA, including the postseason. That is the equivalent of more than 70 games of basketball. Eventually that is going to catch up with James, but he is being used like nobody is worried it is going to happen anytime soon.

