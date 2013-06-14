LeBron James Wore A Military-Themed Outfit To Game Four Of The NBA Finals

With the Heat trailing the Spurs 2-1 and their season on the line in tonight’s game four, LeBron James dressed the part with a military-themed outfit.
Prior to the game, LeBron was wearing a camouflage vest with camo-coloured headphones and what may be a military cap.
Let’s just hope LeBron didn’t think he was “dressed for battle,” because that would be a little tacky…
