LeBron James is watching 'The Last Dance' as 'homework' as he shoots to overtake Michael Jordan as the NBA's GOAT

LeBron James is watching Netflix show “The Last Dance” as “homework” as he vies to overtake Michael Jordan as the NBA’s GOAT.

“Back at it doing my homework,” James posted on Instagram Thursday, just days after winning his fourth NBA championship.

The post featured James’ TV as he watched the penultimate episode of the documentary.

Michael Jordan is widely considered as the greatest basketball player of all time.

LeBron James, however, is determined to change that, and is even studying the Chicago Bulls legend to help.

James was watching the penultimate episode of the series, which details Jordan and the Bull’s 1997 NBA Finals win over the Utah Jazz, in which Jordan famously passed to Steve Kerr for the game-winning three-pointer.

LeBron James doing some ‘homework’ 3 days after winning the NBA Championship. pic.twitter.com/JDsXqxb3tm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 15, 2020

James has previously spoken of his admiration for Jordan.

In 2017, after he passed Jordan to become the all-time leading scorer in playoff history, James told The Undefeated: “I wear the number [23] because of Mike.

“I think I fell in love with the game because of Mike, just seeing what he was able to accomplish. When you’re growing up and you’re seeing Michael Jordan, it’s almost like a god.”

James’ Lakers teammate Jared Dudley also told The Bill Simmons Podcast earlier this week that James “just wants to be seen eye-to-eye” with Jordan.

James won the fourth NBA championship of his career on Sunday as the Lakers beat his former team the Miami Heat.

Jordan won six NBA titles, all with the Bulls, in two separate three-peats between 1991 to 1993, and 1996 to 1998.

