LeBron James Stares Down Michael Jordan Mid-Dunk

Did LeBron James just throw shade at the greatest basketball player to ever live?

“Don’t start that,” he said when asked during the post-game press conference. “Absolutely not, man, absolutely not.”

The Miami Heat were leading the Charlotte Bobcats 66-49 when James was able to break out for an uncontested dunk.

But for a split second before going up for the dunk, James’ eyes wandered toward the crowd right where Bobcats owner Michael Jordan was sitting.

The Heat went on to win the game 98-85 to take a 3-0 lead in this playoff series.

But everyone’s still talking about the stare. Check it out for yourself (via ESPN.com):

