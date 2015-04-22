LeBron James is only halfway to Michael Jordan's 22 career trophies

During the 2012-13 season, LeBron James won the NBA title, MVP award, and Finals MVP award, the ninth, 10th, and 11th trophies of his career respectively. Two years later, James is now still only halfway to Michael Jordan’s 22 career trophies.

James is not expected to win an MVP this season. However, if he can lead the Cavaliers to the NBA title and win the Finals MVP along the way, LeBron would be just the fifth player with 13 career trophies.

Of course, recent players have a distinct advantage when it comes to trophies. The Defensive Player of the Year award has only been around since 1982-83 and the NBA didn’t start naming Finals MVPs until 1968-69. Bill Russell won his final championship during the 1968-69 season, and it is safe to say he would probably have 10-to-15 more trophies if both of those awards were available in his day.

Still, James is already in some pretty elite company already and he is only 30 years old.

